Sharks' Martin Jones: Humbled by Panthers

Jones allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Sunday.

Jones has allowed four or more goals against in three straight games, all losses, and now owns a 12-11-1 record in 2019-20, to go along with a 3.28 GAA and .889 save percentage. Aaron Dell has not performed well in relief of Jones this season, so don't expect Jones' struggles to have an adverse effect on his workload in San Jose.