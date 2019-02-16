Sharks' Martin Jones: Implied home starter Saturday
Jones was first off the ice at morning skate Saturday, Sheng Peng of The Hockey Writers reports. This indicates that he'll draw the home start versus the Canucks.
Jones saw his five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Capitals. There's plenty of fantasy value gleaned from his 27-11-4 record, but the B.C. native has struggled with the worst ratios of his career -- we're talking about a 2.90 GAA and .898 save percentage. But then again, he's an acceptable fantasy option going against a team that he beat in Vancouver just five days ago.
