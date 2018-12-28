Sharks' Martin Jones: In control against Anaheim
Jones set aside 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-2 home win over the Ducks.
Jones surrendered a power-play goal from Jakob Silfverberg in the first period and then rookie Keifer Sherwood put the puck past him in the third, but the Sharks scored at least once in every period to give Jones ample support. That was Jones' second 'W' in three appearances against Anaheim this year, and the brawny backstop still finds himself on pace for his fourth consecutive 30-win season.
