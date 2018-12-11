Sharks' Martin Jones: In control against Devils
Jones made 21 saves for a 5-2 home win over the Devils on Monday.
This was Jones' third win between five December starts. The Sharks ended up with a plus-10 shot differential and captain Joe Pavelski -- with a goal and an assist -- was among 10 players dressed in teal to have supported the sixth-year goalie with at least one point in this convincing victory. Jones suffered a loss to the Devils in New Jersey on Oct. 14, but it was a completely different story at the Shark Tank.
