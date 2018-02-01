Sharks' Martin Jones: In crease Wednesday

Jones will start in net Thursday against the Red Wings, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones -- who has ceded a number of starts to Aaron Dell recently -- will get another opportunity between the pipes Wednesday despite surrendering four goals on 30 shots faced. He has allowed nine goals over his last two starts and owns a 2.93 GAA on the road overall this season. He will attempt to better those numbers Wednesday against a Red Wings club totaling just 2.56 goals per game this season.