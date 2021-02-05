Jones will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones struggled in his last start Jan. 26 against the Avalanche, surrendering five goals on just 19 shots before being replaced by Devan Dubnyk in the second period of the eventual 7-3 loss. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim team that's struggling to score. The Ducks have averaged just 1.73 goals per game through their first 11 contests of the campaign, worst in the NHL.