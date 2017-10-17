Jones will be between the pipes versus Montreal on Tuesday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Fantasy owners will be hoping that Jones can get his season back on track after he spent Saturday watching from the bench. The netminder has given up 10 goals in his first three outings resulting in a paltry .881 save percentage. The 27-year-old shouldn't be concerned about losing his spot as the No. 1, but if he continue to struggle, Aaron Dell could pick up some additional starts this season.