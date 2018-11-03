Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Flyers

Jones will start in goal against the visiting Flyers on Saturday, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers will take aim at their third consecutive road win, but Jones might have other ideas, as San Jose's No. 1 netminder has won four of the past five with a 2.36 GAA and .918 save percentage over that span.

