Jones will start in the blue paint on the road against the Lightning on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

The B.C. native had been bothered by an undisclosed injury, so he deferred to Aaron Dell for the prior two starts, with his understudy allowing only two goals in wins against the Flyers and Panthers in succession. Jones, who worked a 38-save shutout against the Jets his last time out, gets the much tougher draw in this next game, as the Lightning are ranked third in goals per game (3.56) and reign supreme on the man advantage with a conversion rate of 27.4 percent.