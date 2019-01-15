Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Pens
Jones will be on puck patrol versus the visiting Penguins on Tuesday.
This isn't a shocking development when you consider that Jones is taking aim at his eighth consecutive win. San Jose's chief puck plugger will now be challenged by a Penguins team that ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 3.56 goals per game, just one spot ahead of Team Teal and its 3.55 rate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...