Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Pens

Jones will be on puck patrol versus the visiting Penguins on Tuesday.

This isn't a shocking development when you consider that Jones is taking aim at his eighth consecutive win. San Jose's chief puck plugger will now be challenged by a Penguins team that ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 3.56 goals per game, just one spot ahead of Team Teal and its 3.55 rate.

