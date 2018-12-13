Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Stars

Jones will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Dallas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones is 0-2-0 in his matchups with the Stars this season, while posting a .865 save percentage and 3.62 GAA. Considering the Sharks are allowing a mere 29.0 shot per game (fifth fewest in the league), it could be another light workload for the netminder.