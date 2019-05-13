Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal for Game 2
Jones will face the Blues for Monday's Game 2 tilt, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here as Jones was solid in San Jose's 6-3 win Saturday, stopping 28 shots in the process. He's been better during this playoff run than he was during the regular season, posting a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage in 15 postseason contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...