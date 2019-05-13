Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal for Game 2

Jones will face the Blues for Monday's Game 2 tilt, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here as Jones was solid in San Jose's 6-3 win Saturday, stopping 28 shots in the process. He's been better during this playoff run than he was during the regular season, posting a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage in 15 postseason contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories