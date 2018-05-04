Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal for Game 5
Jones will start between the pipes in Friday's Game 5 against the Golden Knights in Vegas.
Jones has been fantastic this postseason, compiling a 6-2-0 record while posting an admirable 2.01 GAA and .934 save percentage in eight starts. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and help his team take a stranglehold on the series by stealing a win on the road Friday night.
