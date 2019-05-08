Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal for Game 7

Jones will guard the cage in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Avalanche in San Jose, NHL.com's Nick Cotsonika reports.

Jones had his worst showing of the second round Monday in Game 6, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The 29-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and help his team advance to the Western Conference finals against the Blues by picking up his sixth home victory of this postseason Wednesday.