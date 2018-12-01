Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal for matinee

Jones will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Ottawa, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones, who has suffered back-to-back overtime losses, will now set his sights on an Ottawa team that ranks third in the league in home scoring at 3.86 goals per game. This should be an interesting game to watch considering it'll be Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson's first appearance against a Senators team that was unable to retain the elite skater for the balance of his seven-year, $45.5 million contract.