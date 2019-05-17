Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Friday
Jones will tend the twine for Friday's Game 4 road clash with St. Louis.
Jones has posted a subpar 3.63 GAA and .875 save percentage so far in this series, but he's still managed to secure a pair of wins thanks to an offense that has put up 4.33 goals per game through the first three outings. As long as he can keep the game close, Joe Pavelski and company should be able to do the rest, though fantasy owners may not want to rely on the netminder to pitch a shutout any time soon.
