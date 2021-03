Jones will get the starting nod at home against the Golden Knights on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones is sporting a 2-4-1 record and 3.74 GAA in his last seven contests, including giving up three goals on 26 shots in his previous matchup with Vegas. With seven wins in 14 appearances, the 31-year-old Jones will almost certainly miss out on the 30-win mark for the second straight season.