Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Friday

Jones will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 1 home clash with Colorado.

Jones posted a 1.83 GAA and .946 save percentage while helping the Sharks climb out of a 3-1 series deficit to Vegas in the opening round. If the netminder can continue to perform to that level -- and avoid his disastrous 5.33 GAA from Games 1-4 -- San Jose will be a tough out for the Avs.