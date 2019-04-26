Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Friday
Jones will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 1 home clash with Colorado.
Jones posted a 1.83 GAA and .946 save percentage while helping the Sharks climb out of a 3-1 series deficit to Vegas in the opening round. If the netminder can continue to perform to that level -- and avoid his disastrous 5.33 GAA from Games 1-4 -- San Jose will be a tough out for the Avs.
