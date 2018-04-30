Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Monday
Jones will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 3 clash with Vegas.
While Jones may have walked away with the win in Game 2, it wasn't exactly a banner performance, as he made just 26 of a possible 29 saves (.897 save percentage). The netminder was at least good enough to snag a win for his team, but will now have to try to steal one on the road against a Golden Knights squad that has imparted the league with the "Vegas flu" for the entire season. In his two regular-season matchups in Sin City, the British Columbia native allowed six goals on 52 shots and was given the hook in one of those contests.
