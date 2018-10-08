Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Monday

Jones will get the starting road nod for Monday's clash with the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Jones bounced back from an Opening Night shelling with a 19-save victory over the Kings on Friday. The netminder will look to carry his momentum into Monday's trip to New York versus an Isles' squad that is averaging just 2.50 goals per game.

