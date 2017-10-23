Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Monday
Jones will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones has settled in nicely after a rough start to the season, as he has gone 3-0-0 in his last trio of outings along with a .952 save percentage. Despite a 2-2-0 record, it seems the Rangers have the netminder's number considering he has logged a 3.47 GAA versus the Blue Shirts in his career.
