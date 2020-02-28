Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Saturday
Jones will get the starting nod versus the Penguins at home Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones will make consecutive starts for the first time since Dec. 28 and 31 versus Philadelphia and Detroit, respectively. In his last four outings, the netminder went 2-2-0 with a 1.76 GAA and will look to carry his recent run of form into Saturday's clash.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.