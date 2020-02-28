Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Saturday

Jones will get the starting nod versus the Penguins at home Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones will make consecutive starts for the first time since Dec. 28 and 31 versus Philadelphia and Detroit, respectively. In his last four outings, the netminder went 2-2-0 with a 1.76 GAA and will look to carry his recent run of form into Saturday's clash.

