Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Thursday
Jones will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Ducks.
Jones is preparing to face an Anaheim team with a road record of 9-10-0 this season. Conversely, San Jose's chief netminder owns a 5-3-1 record, 2.61 GAA and .910 save percentage in December, and history suggests that he'll slip a bit further in January. Still, head coach Peter DeBoer has been reluctant to render backup Aaron Dell anything more than a once-per-week streaming option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...