Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Thursday

Jones will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Ducks.

Jones is preparing to face an Anaheim team with a road record of 9-10-0 this season. Conversely, San Jose's chief netminder owns a 5-3-1 record, 2.61 GAA and .910 save percentage in December, and history suggests that he'll slip a bit further in January. Still, head coach Peter DeBoer has been reluctant to render backup Aaron Dell anything more than a once-per-week streaming option.