Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal versus Boston

Jones will tend the twine for Monday's home matchup with the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones has secured victories in six of his previous seven starts, despite a somewhat concerning .912 save percentage. The 29-year-old has only faced the Bruins four times in his career, in which he is 1-1-1 with a .892 save percentage, but will be looking for a better outcome Monday.

