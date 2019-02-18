Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal versus Boston
Jones will tend the twine for Monday's home matchup with the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has secured victories in six of his previous seven starts, despite a somewhat concerning .912 save percentage. The 29-year-old has only faced the Bruins four times in his career, in which he is 1-1-1 with a .892 save percentage, but will be looking for a better outcome Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...