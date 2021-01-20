Jones will get the starting nod for Wednesday's road clash with St. Louis, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones was less than stellar in the first two games of the year, as he posted a combined 4.32 GAA and .869 save percentage. Unsurprisingly, the team went with Devan Dubnyk against the Blues on Monday, though he didn't fare any better, giving up five goals on 32 shots. The Sharks will likely continue to split the workload until one of the two tenders can separate himself from the other.