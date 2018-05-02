Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal Wednesday

Jones will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 4 matchup with Vegas.

Jones has been far from the dominant force he was in the opening series, as he has logged a 4.07 GAA in the first three contests of the second round. If the netminder can't figure his game out, it could be a quick exit for the Sharks. Taming the Golden Knights' offense will be no easy task, considering it is scoring at a 3.89 goals per game pace in the postseason.