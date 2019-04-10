Sharks' Martin Jones: In net for Game 1

Jones will guard the goal for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.

Jones closed out the regular season on a high note by allowing just two goals on 30 shots to the Avalanche to pick up his 36th victory of the campaign. His season o the hole wasn't nearly as impressive, as the sixth-year netminder finished with career-worst marks in GAA (2.94) and save percentage (.896). Jones will face some explosive offenses this postseason, so his value in daily and playoff pools should be fairly low.