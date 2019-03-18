Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Monday

Jones will patrol the home crease in Monday's game against the Golden Knights.

Jones has been decent in his past five starts, racking up a 3-2-0 record to go along with a 2.20 GAA and .920 save percentage. The 29-year-old will likely be busy, facing an offense that ranks second in shots per game this campaign (34.4).

