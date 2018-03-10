Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Saturday

Jones will rough up the home crease Saturday against the Capitals.

Jones was barely tested in his last start, but he stopped all of the 16 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the 2017-18 season. Outside of a quick yank in his previous start, Jones has been on top of his game lately. He owns a 6-2-1 record with a .937 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA over his last nine appearances and may need to have another strong showing Saturday against a Caps club hoping to close out their three-game west coast swing with a win after dropping the first two.