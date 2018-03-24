Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Saturday

Jones will defend the home net Saturday against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones rides a five-game winning streak into Saturday's matchup with the Flames. One of those wins came against Calgary, though he gave up four goals in the contest and 10 combined in the first three wins of his current streak. Jones has settled down at home in his last two starts, allowing just three pucks past him. He will attempt to close out the three-game homestand unbeaten with a victory Saturday, hoping to stymie a Flames lineup that's down some massive firepower without both Sean Monahan (wrist) and Matthew Tkachuk (upper body).