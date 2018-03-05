Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Sunday
Jones will square off against Columbus on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
This will mark Jones' fifth straight start, and during that span he's racked up a quite impressive 2.22 GAA and .934 save percentage, but only posted a 2-1-1 record. Columbus is known to throw the puck on net however, and average 34.4 shots on goal per game (second most in the league), and are currently chasing Florida for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference -- meaning Jones will need to be sharp to quiet the flurry of shots that are likely coming his way.
