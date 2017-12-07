Jones will patrol the crease Thursday against the Hurricanes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones is coming off a couple of rough outings against the Capitals and Lightning, allowing a combined nine goals to the two opponents. Fortunately, a matchup with a Hurricanes club totaling just 2.69 goals per game awaits, providing him with an opportunity to get back on track.

