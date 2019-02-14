Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Thursday

Jones will slide between the pipes Thursday against the Capitals.

Fresh off an easy win over the Canucks on Monday, Jones retakes the crease in search of his sixth straight between the pipes. After letting in six goals against the Capitals in the first win of his streak, Jones hasn't surrendered more than two in each of his last four starts. Jones will likely need a better showing than what he had in DC if he wants to extend his streak Thursday against the defending champs.