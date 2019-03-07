Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Thursday
Jones will guard the home goal Thursday against the Canadiens, Shen Peng of The Hockey News reports.
While Jones has been far from dominant this season, he's pieced together a much better campaign on home ice this season. The veteran netminder carries an 18-4-4 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .904 save percentage into Thursday's contest, when he'll field shots from a Canadiens club riding a three-game road winning streak. Montreal has averaged five goals per game in that three-game span, so Jones may not be a daily candidate as anything more than a contrarian play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...