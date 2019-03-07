Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Thursday

Jones will guard the home goal Thursday against the Canadiens, Shen Peng of The Hockey News reports.

While Jones has been far from dominant this season, he's pieced together a much better campaign on home ice this season. The veteran netminder carries an 18-4-4 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .904 save percentage into Thursday's contest, when he'll field shots from a Canadiens club riding a three-game road winning streak. Montreal has averaged five goals per game in that three-game span, so Jones may not be a daily candidate as anything more than a contrarian play.

