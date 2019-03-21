Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Thursday

Jones will guard the goal Thursday against the Kings in Los Angeles, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones has had a rough go of it between the pipes recently, posting a 4.63 GAA and an .851 save percentage over his last three appearances. He will take the cage with a decent chance to turn things around against a Kings club notching just 2.56 goals per game (30th in NHL) on home ice.