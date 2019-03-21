Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Thursday
Jones will guard the goal Thursday against the Kings in Los Angeles, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones has had a rough go of it between the pipes recently, posting a 4.63 GAA and an .851 save percentage over his last three appearances. He will take the cage with a decent chance to turn things around against a Kings club notching just 2.56 goals per game (30th in NHL) on home ice.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Quickly chased by Golden Knights•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Monday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops second straight result•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to solve Preds at home•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Streak stalls versus Panthers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...