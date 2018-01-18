Sharks' Martin Jones: In the crease Thursday

Jones will guard the net Thursday on the road against the Avalanche.

Jones' home/road ratio splits this season have been relatively neutral, though he owns just a 5-6-2 mark away from San Jose versus his 9-4-2 record on home ice. He will attempt to draw back to an even regulation record Thursday when he takes on an Avalanche squad recording 3.63 goals per game at home this season.

