Sharks' Martin Jones: In the crease Wednesday
Jones will patrol the blue paint in Wednesday's Game 4 clash with the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones was absolutely stellar in Game 3, as he gave up just one goal on 46 shots. The netminder needs just one more victory in order to secure the team's spot in the next round of the playoffs. Volume clearly isn't a problem for the 27-year-old, so the Ducks will need to try another strategy to get pucks behind Jones.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...