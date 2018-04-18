Sharks' Martin Jones: In the crease Wednesday

Jones will patrol the blue paint in Wednesday's Game 4 clash with the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones was absolutely stellar in Game 3, as he gave up just one goal on 46 shots. The netminder needs just one more victory in order to secure the team's spot in the next round of the playoffs. Volume clearly isn't a problem for the 27-year-old, so the Ducks will need to try another strategy to get pucks behind Jones.