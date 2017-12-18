Sharks' Martin Jones: In the net Monday
Jones will be the road starter against the Oilers on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has really struggled recently. In his last five starts he's allowed at least four goals, and he only has one win in those contests. A road start against Edmonton may not be the circumstance for the 27-year-old to turn things around.
