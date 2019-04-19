Sharks' Martin Jones: Keeps Sharks alive
Jones stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Jones was pulled after the first period of Tuesday's Game 4, but he got himself back on track to keep the series going. Given that he was started after the early hook, coach Peter DeBoer has made it clear that the Sharks' fortunes live or die with Jones, making it likely for him to start Sunday's Game 6 in Vegas.
