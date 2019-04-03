Sharks' Martin Jones: Leaks three goals
Jones stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Canucks winger Tanner Pearson victimized Jones twice in the contest before Markus Granlund scored the decisive goal. Jones has allowed three or more goals in each of his last eight starts, with a 1-6-0 record in that span. Overall, he's 35-19-5 on the year with a 2.95 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Sharks are locked into the second seed in the Pacific Division, so he may not start either of the last two games.
