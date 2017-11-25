Jones allowed three goals in just a little more than one period during a 5-4 overtime loss against the Golden Knights on Friday.

It was a bad statistical night for the Sharks starter, but his team did him no favors. They allowed 12 shots and took two penalties in the first period, both of which resulted in power-play goals. That ran Jones to the bench just 10 seconds into the second period. But fortunately, Jones didn't suffer the loss because the Sharks came back to tie the game. And even after the poor night, Jones still owns a .924 save percentage and 2.19 GAA, so there's very little cause for concern.