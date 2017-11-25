Sharks' Martin Jones: Leaves after yielding three goals
Jones allowed three goals in just a little more than one period during a 5-4 overtime loss against the Golden Knights on Friday.
It was a bad statistical night for the Sharks starter, but his team did him no favors. It allowed 12 shots and took two penalties in the first period, both of which resulted in power-play goals. That ran Jones to the bench just 10 seconds into the second period. But fortunately, Jones didn't suffer the loss because the Sharks came back to tie the game. And even after the poor night, Jones still owns a .924 save percentage and 2.19 GAA, so there's very little cause for concern.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...