Play

Jones allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Jones had a 2.40 GAA last season despite a lackluster .912 save percentage, owing to the fact that the Sharks excelled at shot suppression. That wasn't the case here, but it's early and Jones has plenty of time to bounce back. He'll look to do just that Saturday against the Kings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories