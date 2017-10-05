Sharks' Martin Jones: Lets in four in loss
Jones allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Jones had a 2.40 GAA last season despite a lackluster .912 save percentage, owing to the fact that the Sharks excelled at shot suppression. That wasn't the case here, but it's early and Jones has plenty of time to bounce back. He'll look to do just that Saturday against the Kings.
