Sharks' Martin Jones: Lets in one in win
Jones made 19 saves on 20 shots in a 4-1 win over the Predators on Wednesday.
Nashville has struggled offensively this year, but the Sharks have been doing a good job of keeping shots from getting to Jones in general. That's partially why he has allowed two goals or fewer in his last seven games.
