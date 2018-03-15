Sharks' Martin Jones: Lets in three in win

Jones made 25 saves on 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Oilers on Wednesday.

This was Jones' 50th start, and over that time he has a 2.48 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He has had a few rough outings recently, though. The 28-year-old has allowed at least three goals in three of his last five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories