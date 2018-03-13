Sharks' Martin Jones: Lets in three in win

Jones made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Monday.

Jones didn't play well, even at home against a largely punchless Detroit offense, but fortunately for him his teammates gave him the goal support to get the win. That being said, this was a rare off night for the 28-year-old. Since the beginning of February, Jones has a 2.07 GAA and a .930 save percentage over 16 games.