Sharks' Martin Jones: Lets in two in shootout loss
Jones made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Jones did well against a potent Toronto offense, but wasn't able to pick up the victory. The 27-year-old certainly had a December to forget. He let in four or more goals in seven of his nine starts. Fantasy owners will have to hope this start is a step in the right direction.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Seeing stars after rough outing•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Sunday in Dallas•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 32 saves to cool Flames•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Blanks Kings for 100th win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...