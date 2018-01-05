Sharks' Martin Jones: Lets in two in shootout loss

Jones made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Jones did well against a potent Toronto offense, but wasn't able to pick up the victory. The 27-year-old certainly had a December to forget. He let in four or more goals in seven of his nine starts. Fantasy owners will have to hope this start is a step in the right direction.

