Jones saved 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks had their chances, but Jones was up to the task to pick up his second win in his last four outings. The 31-year-old hadn't played in the last three games as Devan Dubnyk seemed to be the hot hand. Jones improved to 8-6-1 with a 3.64 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 16 outings. Both of the Sharks' goalies were good against the Ducks, but a tougher challenge awaits when they visit the Golden Knights on Monday and Wednesday.