Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking for revenge Saturday

Jones will start Saturday's preseason contest against the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of mercurynews.com reports.

The Sharks aren't pulling any punches in this exhibition against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season, as pretty much all of San Jose's regulars are expected to dress. Jones was up and down in last year's playoff series against Vegas, recording a Game 4 shutout but also allowing four or more goals in three of six games.