Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to bounce back in Game 2

Jones will be the road starter in Saturday's Game 2 against the Golden Knights.

Jones will be looking for redemption in this one. In the first game of this series, the 28-year-old allowed five goals on 13 shots before getting pulled. However, in the first round he only gave up four goals in four contests, so it's not like his off night was a continuation of any struggles. Still, given how Game 1 went, there's reason for anxiety about Jones on Saturday.